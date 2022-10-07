Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 33,188 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 21,051 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 21,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $43.73 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $54.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

