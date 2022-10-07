Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $130.25.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $130.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.25. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 126.88%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

