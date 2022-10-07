Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,068,764,000 after buying an additional 824,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,683 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,560,871,000 after acquiring an additional 112,662 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.71.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $203.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $202.78 and a 1-year high of $294.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 94.08%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

