Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,563,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,841,000 after purchasing an additional 64,127 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $586,000. Momentum Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Financial Life Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 389,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 715.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 25,289 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $54.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average is $61.78. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

