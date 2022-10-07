Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 100 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TM. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 906.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 75.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 170.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $136.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.31 and a 200-day moving average of $159.00.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $65.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.65 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TM shares. Macquarie lowered Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

