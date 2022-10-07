Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 350 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $45.84 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average of $51.75.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

