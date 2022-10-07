Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 596 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.71 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average of $56.95.

