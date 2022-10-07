Bottos (BTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $288,087.46

Bottos (BTO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Bottos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bottos has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Bottos has a market capitalization of $288,087.46 and $13,721.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009375 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @ai_bottos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos (BTO) is a cryptocurrency . Bottos has a current supply of 0 with 546,000,153.26 in circulation. The last known price of Bottos is 0.00054052 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $15,824.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bottos.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

