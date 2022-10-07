botXcoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $26.23 Million (BOTX)

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. botXcoin has a total market capitalization of $26.23 million and approximately $13,738.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One botXcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, botXcoin has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009316 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

botXcoin Profile

botXcoin launched on February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,634,642,342 tokens. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog. botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com.

botXcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin (BOTX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. botXcoin has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of botXcoin is 0.01646735 USD and is down -2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,727.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://botxcoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

