Bountie Hunter Trading 45.8% Lower This Week (BOUNTIE)

Bountie Hunter (BOUNTIE) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Bountie Hunter token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bountie Hunter has a total market capitalization of $2,331.70 and approximately $31,682.00 worth of Bountie Hunter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bountie Hunter has traded 45.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bountie Hunter alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Bountie Hunter Token Profile

Bountie Hunter’s genesis date was April 8th, 2022. Bountie Hunter’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,105,729 tokens. Bountie Hunter’s official message board is medium.com/@bountiehunter.io. Bountie Hunter’s official Twitter account is @bountie_hunter and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bountie Hunter is bountiehunter.io.

Bountie Hunter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bountie Hunter (BOUNTIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bountie Hunter has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bountie Hunter is 0.00038092 USD and is down -6.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $483.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bountiehunter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bountie Hunter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bountie Hunter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bountie Hunter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bountie Hunter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bountie Hunter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.