Bounty0x (BNTY) Market Cap Hits $186,312.89

Bounty0x (BNTY) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bounty0x token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $186,312.89 and $30,684.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Bounty0x Token Profile

Bounty0x launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is https://reddit.com/r/bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io.

Bounty0x Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x (BNTY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bounty0x has a current supply of 499,999,999.96 with 232,720,096.676385 in circulation. The last known price of Bounty0x is 0.00080357 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $17,749.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bounty0x.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.