BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $162.00

Shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 162 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 162 ($1.96), with a volume of 45 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168.50 ($2.04).

BP.B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 490 ($5.92) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 490 ($5.92) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 520 ($6.28) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.65) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £32.41 billion and a PE ratio of -2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 176.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 175.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

