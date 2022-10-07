Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 850 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $374.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $358.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
