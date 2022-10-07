Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 383 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $102.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

