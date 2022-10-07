Brian M. Isern Sells 99,968 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 99,968 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,066,658.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 712,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,605,149.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tricida Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of TCDA opened at $12.00 on Friday. Tricida, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $668.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,652,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after acquiring an additional 317,550 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,115,000. Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,028,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 283,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 965,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 887,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

