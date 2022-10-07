Brian M. Isern Sells 99,968 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 99,968 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,066,658.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 712,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,605,149.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Tricida Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of TCDA opened at $12.00 on Friday. Tricida, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $668.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.61.
Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tricida
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tricida (TCDA)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.