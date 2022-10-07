Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43.

Insider Activity

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 39,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $54,152.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,900 shares in the company, valued at $750,584. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 81,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $112,018.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,256.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 39,818 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $54,152.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,900 shares in the company, valued at $750,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 236,439 shares of company stock valued at $331,414. Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

