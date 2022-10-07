Brightworth Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brightworth increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 34.6% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 75.5% in the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $101.42 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.56 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.42 and a 200-day moving average of $115.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,381 shares of company stock worth $18,324,644. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

