Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 45,333.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,399,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,114,000 after buying an additional 3,392,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after buying an additional 1,970,696 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 108.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,148,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,692,000 after buying an additional 1,634,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in NiSource by 247.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,021,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NI. Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

NiSource Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE NI opened at $25.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

