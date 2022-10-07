Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $493,000 Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $142.12 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.08 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

