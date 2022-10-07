Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 22.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 103.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $125.15 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $376.65. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Argus decreased their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $337,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,778.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,048 shares of company stock valued at $90,584,942 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

