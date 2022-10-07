Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 71 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,668,654,000 after purchasing an additional 136,848 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,651,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,131,171,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 254,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $501,893,000 after acquiring an additional 45,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $732.41 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $750.88. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $712.05 and a 200 day moving average of $675.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.33 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,644 shares of company stock worth $37,337,691. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.