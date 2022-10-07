Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 84.4% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 6,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Shares of INGR opened at $80.73 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.35%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

