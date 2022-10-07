Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 992 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $750,203,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,626,000 after buying an additional 1,924,772 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after buying an additional 1,104,075 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,960,000 after buying an additional 685,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,971,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.14.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $175.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.08 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.58. The company has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

