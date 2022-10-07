Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Trading Up 2.7%

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.77. Approximately 9 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 93,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Bristow Group to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Bristow Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $720.01 million, a PE ratio of 286.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at Bristow Group

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $301.74 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.78%.

In related news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $55,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,120 shares in the company, valued at $721,956.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bristow Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bristow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the second quarter worth $40,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the second quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 76.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial search and rescue services; and other helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2022, the company had a fleet of 229 aircrafts, of which 213 were helicopters.

