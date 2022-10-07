Brokerages Set ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) PT at $56.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANIP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $583.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.35.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $195,449.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $195,449.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $477,593.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,814 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,502 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 40,202 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,995,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,410,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,172,000. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

