Brokerages Set Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) PT at C$40.80

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.80.

Separately, Mizuho restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at C$42.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.92. The stock has a market cap of C$11.73 billion and a PE ratio of -64.45. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of C$39.24 and a 52 week high of C$53.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -188.73%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

