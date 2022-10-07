Brokerages Set Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) PT at $2.33

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $760.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $643.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,626,633. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $1,454,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor



Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Further Reading

