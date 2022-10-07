Brokerages Set Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Target Price at GBX 118.40

Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 117 ($1.41).

ROO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 114 ($1.38) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Deliveroo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Beaufort Securities upgraded shares of Deliveroo to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.33) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

In other Deliveroo news, insider Adam Miller sold 40,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.03), for a total value of £34,345.95 ($41,500.66). Insiders sold 162,841 shares of company stock valued at $14,901,761 in the last ninety days.

Shares of LON ROO opened at GBX 88.60 ($1.07) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -4.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.43. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of GBX 76.10 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 327.50 ($3.96).

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

