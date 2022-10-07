Brokerages Set Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT at $18.18

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.18.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,211,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 61.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,530 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

