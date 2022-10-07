Brokerages Set Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) PT at $11.46

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.46.

A number of research firms recently commented on GBNH. Clarus Securities dropped their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrook TMS

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBNH. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 39,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrook TMS Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GBNH stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. Greenbrook TMS has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 204.64% and a negative net margin of 46.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

