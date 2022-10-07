Brokerages Set Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target at $41.75

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

NYSE MAIN opened at $33.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.34 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 79.82% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.30%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

