Brokerages Set NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target at $200.50

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI opened at $158.99 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $140.33 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.25.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,302,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.