Brokerages Set Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) PT at $8.20

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on PGRE shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,204,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,724,000 after buying an additional 417,457 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 476,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 148,696 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Group Price Performance

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $11.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.65 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,550.78%.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

