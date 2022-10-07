Brokerages Set Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) PT at $29.00

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

SBGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I increased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Performance

SBGI stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.76 million. The business’s revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 36.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 316.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 750,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,305,000 after purchasing an additional 570,132 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 359.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,332,000 after acquiring an additional 484,000 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,249,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2,894.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 264,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 255,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 230,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.