Brokerages Set SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Price Target at $66.00

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $33,232.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,205.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $75,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at $175,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 533 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total value of $33,232.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,205.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SJW Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,686,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 37.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,016,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,401,000 after buying an additional 279,283 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,183,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,711,000 after buying an additional 222,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,362,000 after acquiring an additional 122,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 71.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after acquiring an additional 102,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

SJW opened at $60.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.37. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.58.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $149.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.43 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 9.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Featured Stories

