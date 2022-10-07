Brokerages Set Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Target Price at $31.00

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.
Several research firms have weighed in on STWRY. Oddo Bhf downgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays downgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €33.00 ($33.67) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research note on Thursday.
Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:STWRY opened at $6.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $11.80.
Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.
