Brokerages Set Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Target Price at $74.13

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.13.

TRNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Terreno Realty to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 41,922 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,067,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,659,000 after acquiring an additional 318,586 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 349,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,807,000 after acquiring an additional 260,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

NYSE TRNO opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.22. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $51.84 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

