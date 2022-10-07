Brokerages Set Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Price Target at $16.82

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TCN shares. Citigroup upgraded Tricon Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TCN opened at $8.67 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.70. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 170.54%. The business had revenue of $155.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Tricon Residential by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,345,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,900 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Tricon Residential by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,267,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tricon Residential by 531.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836,273 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tricon Residential by 52.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,541,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.