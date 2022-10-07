Brokerages Set Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) PT at $40.38

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMG. TheStreet downgraded Warner Music Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 30,908 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,160,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 81,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ WMG opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 351.69% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 77.11%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

