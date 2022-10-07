Brokerages Set Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Target Price at $13.00

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Weave Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weave Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $53,140,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Weave Communications by 3,252.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 354,649 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the second quarter valued at $1,061,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Weave Communications by 104.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 89,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Weave Communications by 73.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 61,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Price Performance

About Weave Communications

WEAV stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. Weave Communications has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $22.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $405.76 million and a PE ratio of -3.45.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

