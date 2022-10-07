Brokers Issue Forecasts for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report released on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €27.00 ($27.55) to €23.10 ($23.57) in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €20.00 ($20.41) to €22.00 ($22.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.07.

Shares of JRONY stock opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.35.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

