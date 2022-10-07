Brokers Offer Predictions for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report released on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

AXTA stock opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 31.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

