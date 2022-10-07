Brokers Offer Predictions for PotlatchDeltic Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.15. The consensus estimate for PotlatchDeltic’s current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PCH opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.14. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at PotlatchDeltic

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 246.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 105,130 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1,767.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 322,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 304,871 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 45.7% during the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 38.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 357,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,618,000 after acquiring an additional 98,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.