Brokers Set Expectations for VICI Properties Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for VICI Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 83,266 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $1,349,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in VICI Properties by 402.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 39,070 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in VICI Properties by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 154.46%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

