Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE RA opened at $17.78 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

