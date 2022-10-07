Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Performance

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company also develops therapies using gene-editing and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease.

