BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $9.16 million and approximately $68,597.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCPAD token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009300 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,344,249 tokens. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @bscpad and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BSCPAD is bscpad.com. The official message board for BSCPAD is bscpad.medium.com/binance-smart-chain-launch-pad-bscpad-24e3d77e6697.

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

According to CryptoCompare, “BSCPAD (BSCPAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BSCPAD has a current supply of 175,600,000 with 79,211,621 in circulation. The last known price of BSCPAD is 0.12532049 USD and is down -3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $65,409.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bscpad.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

