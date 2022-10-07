BT Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,808 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

BT Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,675,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,802,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock opened at $52.46 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $73.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.22.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

