BTIG Research Cuts SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Price Target to $15.00

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $15.27.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 million. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 334.41% and a negative return on equity of 68.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 50.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

