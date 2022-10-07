Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.07.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bumble from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bumble from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Bumble Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of Bumble stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -622.34 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000.
Bumble Company Profile
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
