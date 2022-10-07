Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bumble from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bumble from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -622.34 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

